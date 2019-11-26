Eritrea: Official Visit By Prime Minister of Sudan to Eritrea

25 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — A Sudanese delegation led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdox arrive in Asmara in mid morning hours today for an official visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, the Sudanese delegation comprising the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Internal Affairs, Transport and Infrastructure, Higher Education and Parliamentary Affairs was welcomed by Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

The delegation held discussion with President Isaias Afwerki focusing on the development of bilateral relations between Eritrea and Sudan, developments in the Sudan, as well as on issues of mutual importance.

The two sides also agreed to develop the cooperation and partnership agreement between the two countries including in the sectors of economic, education, health as well as the historic relations.

The delegation also expressed appreciation for the support Eritrea extended to the Sudanese people during their trial time.

The Sudanese delegation returned home in the afternoon hours concluding one-day official visit.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Governance
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.