Eritrea: Training On Environmental Monitoring and Hazard Assessment

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in cooperation with the Intergovernmental Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) organized five-day technical training on environmental monitoring and hazard assessment.

Speaking at the opening of the training, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, said that the objective of the training is to develop the capacity of environmental monitoring and risk assessment and conduct early preparation to address any eventualities that may occur. Minister Tesfay also called on the trainees to practically apply the training they received.

Mr. Zachary Atheru, Program Manager of the Intergovernmental Climate Prediction and Application Center, on his part said that disasters destroy hard earned development gains and shatter the livelihoods and that requires integrated effort and scientific approach to address them. Mr. Zachary went on to say that the objective of the training is to strengthen national capacities in environmental monitoring and hazard assessment as well as develop early warning information system.

The training is being attended by 42 trainees from the Ministries of Land, Water and Environment, Agriculture, Marine Resources as well as from Meteorology O ffice, College of Marine Technology, Forestry and Wildlife Authority and others.