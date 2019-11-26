Eritrea: Training On Environmental Monitoring and Hazard Assessment

25 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in cooperation with the Intergovernmental Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) organized five-day technical training on environmental monitoring and hazard assessment.

Speaking at the opening of the training, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, said that the objective of the training is to develop the capacity of environmental monitoring and risk assessment and conduct early preparation to address any eventualities that may occur. Minister Tesfay also called on the trainees to practically apply the training they received.

Mr. Zachary Atheru, Program Manager of the Intergovernmental Climate Prediction and Application Center, on his part said that disasters destroy hard earned development gains and shatter the livelihoods and that requires integrated effort and scientific approach to address them. Mr. Zachary went on to say that the objective of the training is to strengthen national capacities in environmental monitoring and hazard assessment as well as develop early warning information system.

The training is being attended by 42 trainees from the Ministries of Land, Water and Environment, Agriculture, Marine Resources as well as from Meteorology O ffice, College of Marine Technology, Forestry and Wildlife Authority and others.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.