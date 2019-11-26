Eritrea: Discussion Forum On Violence Against Women

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women organized a discussion forum on 25 November in connection with the 40th anniversary of the founding of the union focusing on the launch of the 16 days activism on violence against women.

The discussion forum was attended by Mr. Alamin Mohamed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, Ministers, members of the diplomatic community, representatives of UN Offices in Eritrea as well as members of the NUEW and invited guests.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Zaid Mesfun, head Administration and Finance at the National Union of Eritrean Women, said that Eritrea entered to force of the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) that was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 18 December 1979 even when it was not a member of the United Nations.

Indicating that the Eritrean women have registered commendable progress in all sectors, Ms. Zaid said that participation of women in education is highly promising in every level and has reached to above 45%, equal access to land use for women is ensured by law and practice, participation of women in politics and public arena has reached to 34% and that attests to the efforts conducted.

Ms. Shaheen Nilofer, UN Resident Coordinator, on her part commended the Government of Eritrea for the hard work to enact policies and laws to ensure equal rights and opportunities to men and women and ensure social justice as well as in the eradication of harmful practices and under age marriages.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the Eritrean laws against violence against women as well as social and psychological consequences.