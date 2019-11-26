Sudan: Various Protests in Sudan

Nyala / Khartoum / Delling — Demonstrations erupted in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, on Sunday after bus drivers went on strike and public transport came to a halt. Students from the University of Delling, South Kordofan, protested at their university and in Khartoum.

Activists in Nyala told Radio Dabanga that the strike of owners of public transport vehicles in Nyala was aimed at drawing attention to their demand to increase the transportation tariffs from five Pounds to ten Pounds.

University of Delling

In South Kordofan, students of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Delling held two vigils simultaneously on Sunday.

One vigil went ahead in front of the Ministry of Higher Education in Khartoum and the other in front of the university administration in Delling in South Kordofan.

The students participating in the two vigils paid tribute to the people killed during the December Revolution. They submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Higher Education and the Director of Delling University demanding the dismissal of the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

They demand the banning of all activities implemented by members of the former regime's National Congress Party at the university. They also demanded the return of students, employees, and lecturers dismissed during the uprising, and a cancellation of the decision to freeze the Delling University Union.

The students seek the resumption of studies of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. They also demand solutions to problems concerning housing of students, lecture halls, libraries, and qualified staff.

Students of the University of Delling protesting yesterday (RD correspondent)

Zalingei University

Students of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Zalingei in Central Darfur organised a rally yesterday to demand various improvements at the university.