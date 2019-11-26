Tanzania: NIT Lecturer Jailed 3 Years for Offence of Sexual Favour

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday sentenced an assistant lecturer with National Institute of Transport (NIT), Samson Mahimbo, to three years imprisonment for demanding a sexual favour from a student.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi gave the 70-year-old resident of Makongo Juu an alternative sentence of paying 5m/- fine after convicting him of one count of the offence on his own plea of guilty.

He was also ordered to pay 2m/- compensation to the government.

Before being convicted, the assistant lecturer had written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), requesting him to accept his plea of guilty to the economic case he was facing after entering into a plea bargain agreement and be given a lenient sentence thereafter.

The DPP accepted the request and directed him to pay a 2m/- fine. During yesterday's proceedings, Principal State Attorney Zacharia Ndasco presented in court the plea bargain agreement, which was registered and signed by the parties.

Thereafter, the prosecution proceeded to read afresh the charge Mahimbo was charged with and the memorandum of the offence.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and to all the facts adduced. It was after pleading guilty to the offence that the court convicted him.

Before being sentenced, defence counsel Claudia Msando requested the court to provide his client a lenient sentence, considering that it was his first offence and was a retired civil servant.

He submitted that the accused had advanced in age and had started getting diseases associated with old age, including blurred vision and hearing loss.

The prosecution, on the other hand, requested the court to take into consideration the fact that the accused had already deposited into the government's account 2m/- agreed to be paid when assessing the appropriate sentence.

However, when delivering the sentence, the magistrate pointed out that the act the accused was ashamed of the offence and of his career because he had to be a role model.

Yet, the magistrate said, the accused had decided to indulge in a love affair with young people.

According to him, corrupt sexual favours in universities were becoming talks of the day, which should be strongly condemned.

He was of the views that the act of showing young female students examination answers had nothing other than killing them professionally.

"We get at the end of the day the wrong ones. The best way to end such acts is to bring the perpetrators to court and impose on them stern punishment, which will help them deter and others from such behavour," the magistrate said.

Initially, an officer with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Ms Vera Ndeoya, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 12, 2017 at Camp David Guest House in Mlalakuwa, Mwenge, Kinondoni District.

The court heard that being an employee with NIT as lecturer of Semester One of the academic year 2015/16, in the exercise of his authority as assistant lecturer and invigilator of Road Transport Management Subject, Mahimbo used his authority to demand a sexual favour from Ms Victoria Faustine.

Ms Faustine was a student studying the subject. According to the prosecution, the accused demanded the sexual favour as a condition that he would assist the student to pass supplementary examinations for the exam held on January 5, 2017.

The conviction of the lecturer comes amidst claims that sexual assault at higher learning institutions in the country is becoming pervasive.

Even though the distasteful trend has been in existence for years, its subliminal nature, owing to unreported cases, has enabled it to strive.

Sexual misconduct is a sensitive issue. Academicians know of its prevalence, but nobody is willing or ready to talk about it, let alone taking action against it.

Everyone concerned talks about zero tolerance policy; but it is never reported to the relevant authorities, nor discussed in public.

However, in November 2018, Dr Vicensia Shule rocked the boat by tweeting that there was sexual misconduct at Dar es Salaam University (UDSM).

Instead of being commended for her fortitude, it is reported that she was subsequently summoned to face the university's Ethics Committee. It is not known what the outcome was thereafter.