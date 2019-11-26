Sudan: Integrated Project Aims Responding to IDPs and Refugees Requirements in Darfur.

Al Fashir — Caretaker Wali (governor) of North Darfur state Maj (Gen) Malik AL Tayeb Khogali discussed Monday at state's government headquarters in AL Fashir with UNHCR delegation head by Georg Ukey the means of securing the basic requirements of IDPs and refugee who have an interest to return to their original villages in the state.

The Wali in a joint press conference with UNCHR assistant appealed to international community that it cooperates with the state's government to implement a large project suggested for rehabilitation of villages in voluntarily return areas and building permanent houses be supplied with clean water besides availing educational and health services to attract IDPs and refugees return to their areas.

The Wali said that the number of Sudanese living in Chad as refugees estimated for nearly 350,000 persons and more than 600,000 internally displaced and all of them wanted to return home.

The Wali noted that his state hosted 35, 000 refugees from South Sudan at AL - Laota locality.

Moreover, he briefed the delegation with the political and security situations besides efforts exerted by his government for resolving land disputes in the state.