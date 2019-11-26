Sudan: HMD Discusses Economic Cooperation With Indonesian Ambassador

25 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — Caretaker Wali (governor) of kassala state Maj(Gen) Mahmoud Babikr Hmd has discussed with Indonesian ambassador to Khartoum Rosales Ruthann Adnan in the presence of investment commissioner in the state Abdel Mounem Yaakob the means of cooperation in economic field and possibility of opening investment opportunities particularly in agriculture and animal resources.

Meanwhile the Wali welcomes the Indonesian delegation that visiting the state.

Maj (Gen) Hmd affirmed that the state has potential resources saying his government ready to offer concessions' for investment in all aspects particularly in the field of agro animal.

The Indonesian delegation stated that their visit to kassala aims at being acquainted on potential resource in order to establish cooperation pointing out the Indonesian government supports educational program in Sudan through offering scholarships in all fields particularly in energy.

The embassy delegation assured the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries calling on Indonesian businessmen come to Sudan and establish businesses particularly in kassala state and opening new horizons.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.