Cameroon: DR Congo - Violence Touches Authorities, Opposition

There have been accusations and counter-accusations in violence of Monday and Tuesday in Kinshasa.

The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are still worried and determined to stop further violence following the deadly clashes between opposition supporters and forces of law and order in the streets of the capital Kinshasa of September 19 to 20, 2016 .

Government has announced that 32 people were killed in the violence, adding that four police officers were also among the victims. The opposition, however, puts the death toll at over 100, DW news organ reported. President Joseph Kabila accused his opposition of trying to incite "bloody riots" in a statement on Wednesday night. He also called for calm and expressed condolences to the victims killed in the violence. Mr Kabila in a statement issued by the presidency called on all political stakeholders to rejoin the ongoing national dialogue in order to strengthen electoral and political consensus and also spare the country from further unjustified sufferings.

On Wednesday, Police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu in a statement said that 114 people were arrested and that the government was determined to find those responsible for violence and looting. "Investigations will spare no one. If police or soldiers violated ethics or the law, measures will be taken," he is quoted as saying.

RFI cited the main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi as telling the population that the sacrifices of compatriots will not be in vain and urged the population to remain mobilized till the departure of President Kabila. He said the protest demonstration of September 19 was against the non convening of the electoral corps by the national electoral body and to warn Mr Kabila that he has to leave power on December 19, 2016.

The UN Security Council has also called for calm and urged Congolese authorities to exercise "maximum restraint." UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) also called for an independent investigation to determine the perpetrators of the violence.