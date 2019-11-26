Cameroon: DR Congo - Violence Touches Authorities, Opposition

25 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

There have been accusations and counter-accusations in violence of Monday and Tuesday in Kinshasa.

The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are still worried and determined to stop further violence following the deadly clashes between opposition supporters and forces of law and order in the streets of the capital Kinshasa of September 19 to 20, 2016 .

Government has announced that 32 people were killed in the violence, adding that four police officers were also among the victims. The opposition, however, puts the death toll at over 100, DW news organ reported. President Joseph Kabila accused his opposition of trying to incite "bloody riots" in a statement on Wednesday night. He also called for calm and expressed condolences to the victims killed in the violence. Mr Kabila in a statement issued by the presidency called on all political stakeholders to rejoin the ongoing national dialogue in order to strengthen electoral and political consensus and also spare the country from further unjustified sufferings.

On Wednesday, Police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu in a statement said that 114 people were arrested and that the government was determined to find those responsible for violence and looting. "Investigations will spare no one. If police or soldiers violated ethics or the law, measures will be taken," he is quoted as saying.

RFI cited the main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi as telling the population that the sacrifices of compatriots will not be in vain and urged the population to remain mobilized till the departure of President Kabila. He said the protest demonstration of September 19 was against the non convening of the electoral corps by the national electoral body and to warn Mr Kabila that he has to leave power on December 19, 2016.

The UN Security Council has also called for calm and urged Congolese authorities to exercise "maximum restraint." UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) also called for an independent investigation to determine the perpetrators of the violence.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.