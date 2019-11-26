Gambia Government Promises to Compensate Assaulted Media Practitioners

25 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Government Spokesperson on Monday said the Presidency will compensate three media practitioners who were assaulted by supporters of the President during the 'Meet the People Tour."

Ebrima Sankareh remarked: "Meanwhile, in recognition of the crucial role journalists play in our teething democracy following decades of autocratic rule that saw their colleagues murdered, disappeared, tortured and exiled, The Presidency will replace all destroyed equipment and plans are afoot to discuss compensation for those affected by this cowardly act."

See below the full text of the statement issued by the Government's Spokesperson.

The Gambia Government issues this Statement to put things in their proper perspective. The Government wants to make it categorically clear that neither President Adama Barrow nor any member of his government or official delegation sanctioned, encouraged, participated or condoned the alleged assault on the three journalists from Kerr Fatou, Gambia Talents Promotion and Paradise FM. Contrary to reports that President Barrow had instructed Tourism & Culture Minister, Hon Hamat Bah to pacify the feuding BYM supporters over poor logistical arrangements affecting their transportation, President Barrow didn't in fact know of the incident until several hours thereafter. Rather, in exercise of good judgment, no sooner had the Tourism Minister, Hamat Bah noticed the rising tension among the supporters furious over poor transportation arrangements than he immediately interceded and instructed the CRR Regional Governor, Sheriff Abba Sanyang to immediately cater to their demands and that was heeded to instantly. However, upon thorough investigations, the government was able to establish that an overzealous volunteer in the "Meet The People Tour" apparently unhappy with the filming of the altercation among supporters attempted to stop the filming and in the process was caught in a melee with the trio. Unfortunately, during the scuffle, The Gambia Government learnt with profound shock and sadness, allegations that Journalists--Sally Jobe of Kerr Fatou, Ebrahim Jambang of Gambian Talents Promotion and Landing Ceesay of Paradise FM were physically and verbally assaulted as they carried on with their professional business. Therefore, President Adama Barrow, his government and official delegation wish to express profound shock and sadness over the incident and condemns in the strongest terms the alleged assailant or assailants' dastardly act against these hard working journalists performing exceptionally well under very challenging circumstances. The alleged assault is embarrassing, uncalled for and deeply regrettable. Equally, The Presidency is genuinely remorseful and unreservedly apologizes to the trio, The Gambia Press Union and concerned parties over this reprehensible act. President Barrow encourages those affected to continue with their normal business and assures all journalists that his Government does not condone any acts of impunity or attempts that undermine the press. Meanwhile, in recognition of the crucial role journalists play in our teething democracy following decades of autocratic rule that saw their colleagues murdered, disappeared, tortured and exiled, The Presidency will replace all destroyed equipment and plans are afoot to discuss compensation for those affected by this cowardly act. Let there be no illusions, the Barrow Presidency takes this incident very seriously as it is determined to improve on its most recent impressive press freedom record. Lest we forget, in the latest press freedom index, out of 55 countries, The Gambia is ranked 9th in Africa and globally, The Gambia ranks 92 out of 186 countries. This is a remarkable achievement compared to the dismal 22 years' reports that saw The Gambia teetering among the worse 3 human rights violators in Africa. Moving forward, President Adama Barrow and his entire Government is ever more committed to an even greater respect for human and people's rights, press freedom and democracy and this fascinating trajectory in our new dispensation can neither be compromised nor reversed. Thank you all! Signed-- Ebrima G. Sankareh The Gambia Government Spokesperson.

Gambian President Adama Barrow, his government and official delegation wish to express profound shock and sadness over the incident and condemns in the strongest terms the alleged assailant or assailants' dastardly act against these hard working journalists performing exceptionally well under very challenging circumstances.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.