Mozambique: Terrorists Allegedly Kill Six Members of Defence Forces

Maputo — A terrorist group killed six members of the Mozambican defence and security forces in an attack against Demaio village, in Muidumbe district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado on Saturday, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Unnamed local sources, cited by the newssheet said the insurgents "arrived between 18.00 and 19.00, encircled the camp and began to shoot".

After killing the soldiers, and burning down three huts, the attackers moved on to the nearby village of Miangelewa. The newssheet said the terrorists set nine tractors on fire, most of which had been allocated to farmers under the government's agricultural mechanisation programme.

On Friday, according to "Carta de Mocambique", the terrorists attacked Ingoane village, in Macomia district, where they murdered five villagers and burnt down homes. One local source said "the entire northern part of the village was burnt down".

Ingoane has been attacked before, in December 2018 and February this year. Five people are known to have died in these earlier raids.

Also on Friday, insurgents attacked Namenengo village in Palma district, at around 10.00 in the morning. The newsheet's sources said there were no deaths, thanks to the swift response by nearby units of the defence and security forces.

The defence forces captured three supposed insurgents on Thursday in Mbanja village in Palma, and another two on Friday.