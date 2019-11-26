South Africa: Access to Health Care Services - the Plight of Alem Ereselo

analysis

Alem Ereselo is poor. Alem Ereselo is destitute. Alem Ereselo is an asylum seeker. Does this make Alem any less of a human being?

Taking a loved one off life support has presented many people with an impossible dilemma. All of us live with a dreaded fear of ever being placed in a situation that requires us to make such a call or to sanction such a decision. It must be one of the hardest things to do. It takes much agony and pain and heartache. We question ourselves. Are we playing God?

We struggle to let go.

Yet, as we confront living with a public health system in crisis, it is deeply troubling that the excuse of "limited resources" has dehumanised us. It has become a mantra apparently acceptable even to most human rights activists. For the managers of Helen Joseph Hospital there appeared to be no agonising over the decision to remove Alem Ereselo from dialysis treatment - after having made the decision to put her on in the first place. How cruel and heartless that sounds.

And where is the public outcry now that you have been told her story? Alem is a young person, a young...