South Africa: Classy Clown Alan Committie Just Gets Better

Alan Committie jokes about the way age inevitably diminishes your memory, but his own performances seem to improve every year.

His latest show, Classy Clown, is a delightful romp through a vast collection of not-yet-fading memories coupled with observational gems brilliantly lampooning South Africa's current state.

His word-plays can make anything funny, and coupled with his comic actions the laughs flow abundantly. He hasn't performed in Joburg for a while, he says, and launches into stories of reacquainting himself with the city. He instantly picks out members of the audience in a way that's so witty and good-natured that people are practically willing him to choose them, rather than squirming into invisibility as you do with more caustic, less generous comedians. He generates an excellent rapport, riffing off their answers to create fresh material on the fly.

There are a few favourite lines that he's carried over from his previous one-man shows, but they still work beautifully as the topics have changed but the successful format remains the same, and he sweeps the audience on the journey with him on a wave of warmth.

In Classy Clown he throws the proverbial custard pies at subjects including SAA and Donald Trump....