South Africa: Classy Clown Alan Committie Just Gets Better

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lesley Stones

Alan Committie jokes about the way age inevitably diminishes your memory, but his own performances seem to improve every year.

His latest show, Classy Clown, is a delightful romp through a vast collection of not-yet-fading memories coupled with observational gems brilliantly lampooning South Africa's current state.

His word-plays can make anything funny, and coupled with his comic actions the laughs flow abundantly. He hasn't performed in Joburg for a while, he says, and launches into stories of reacquainting himself with the city. He instantly picks out members of the audience in a way that's so witty and good-natured that people are practically willing him to choose them, rather than squirming into invisibility as you do with more caustic, less generous comedians. He generates an excellent rapport, riffing off their answers to create fresh material on the fly.

There are a few favourite lines that he's carried over from his previous one-man shows, but they still work beautifully as the topics have changed but the successful format remains the same, and he sweeps the audience on the journey with him on a wave of warmth.

In Classy Clown he throws the proverbial custard pies at subjects including SAA and Donald Trump....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.