South Africa: The Chronicles of Grand Azania, Part Three - Floyd Shivambu's Four Strikes

analysis

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's rental leasing contract and deposit for an upmarket home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, was signed and paid for by a Limpopo businessman whose business has been hamstrung by alleged political interference, papers filed in the magistrate's court in Randburg show. Yet Shivambu officially told Parliament he had nothing -- no gifts, benefits, shares or businesses -- to declare. It is a misrepresentation of the truth -- an act of fraud that may land him some jail-time.

This, the third story in the Chronicles of Grand Azania series, highlights another notable example of how Shivambu solicits cash and favours from businessmen in order to support his lifestyle and ambitions. It further shows how more than half a million rand in rent and taxes for this home was paid for by poor peoples' money stolen from VBS Mutual Bank which flowed through Grand Azania, the slush fund Floyd Shivambu tried his best to disown.

However, Shivambu did not solely rely on a bank robbery and poor people's life savings to support his lifestyle and political aspirations. A court battle between two businessmen details how Shivambu used a service provider to the Limpopo government to sign the leasing contract...