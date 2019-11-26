Mozambique: Illegal Fishing Costs 60 Million Dollars a Year

Maputo — Mozambique is losing an estimated 60 million US dollars a year because of illegal fishing, mainly practiced by foreign vessels operating in Mozambican territorial waters.

The National Director of Operations in the Ministry of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Leonid Chimarizene, gave this figure on Monday during a debate in Maputo on the fight against illegal fishing, organised by the Civil Society Forum for the Marine and Coastal Area (FOSCAMC).

He said that the Mozambican maritime authorities, operating from the ports of Maputo, Beira and Nacala, have been stepping up inspection via satellite of the country's waters, and have been forming partnerships in the southern African region to combat illegal fishing.

Chimarizene said the government is working continually to improve inspection techniques to deal with offenders who are using ever more sophisticated means to defraud the State.

By the end of the first quarter of 2020, he added, the government will introduce monitoring of the Mozambique Channel by drones (unmanned aircraft). This will make it possible to accompany inspection activity in real time along the entire 2,700 kilometres of the Mozambican coastline.

Chimrizene said that most of the illegal vessels disguise their origin, which makes it difficult to identify them. He pledged that any foreign vessel found fishing illegally will be confiscated in favour of the Mozambican State. Mozambicans fishing illegally will receive heavy fines in order to discourage them.

"In the last four years, we have confiscated four foreign fishing boats", he continued. "We have converted one into an inspection vessel, we have sold one, and we are still thinking about what to do with the other two".

Chimarizene favours the establishment of maritime tribunals which will deal more speedily with cases of illegal fishing and connected crimes. "Maritime crimes require greater readiness", he said, "because maritime activities never cease, and the courts must accompany this dynamic".

For her part, Anabela Rodrigues, the national director of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) recognised that the government is making an effort to combat illegal fishing. She stressed that the existence of legislation is not enough - it must be fully applied to safeguard the reproduction of marine species.

"Our marine reserves are being devastated", said Rodrigues. "We must look at this question with great responsibility, and undertake an internal struggle to do away with corruption in the fisheries sector".

She added that, despite the government's efforts, it will not be possible to inspect fully the entire coast due to financial constraints.