Sudan: Unamid Hands Over Its Sector Headquarters in South Darfur to Government of Sudan

press release

The African Union - United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) handed over its Sector Headquarters in Nyala, South Darfur, to the Government of Sudan. The handover documents were signed by UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo and Ambassador Omer Al Farouq Al Sanosi, Representative of Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In line with UNAMID's insistence that the facilities be used for civilian purposes, the state government pledged to use the Mission's former camp as Police Training Academy and premises for University of Nyala. The event was ttended by the Acting Wali (Governor) of South Darfur, community leaders, representatives of University of Nyala, Sudan Police Force and UNAMID senior management and staff.

The ceremony also included lowering of UN and AU flags and raising of the Sudanese flag, cultural performances and traditional dances.

Addressing the occasion, the JSR emphasized that the handover of the Sector Headquarters, UNAMID airport terminal, various buildings, vehicles and other administrative tools should support the implementation of good governance, rule of law and the extension of state institutions in the region.

"UNMAID will be handing over an estimated $99.4 million of assets including 204 vehicles, 175 generators, over 580 rooms, and four office blocks for civilian end use by the Government and people of South Darfur. In addition, three generators, two fire trucks, six buses and one general purpose heavy vehicle are being gifted to Nyala Airport Authorities," said Mr. Mamabolo.

He explained that the hand over was an opportunity to improve the lives of the Darfuri people, where the camp can possibly serve as a centre of learning and training as well as to provide basic services.

On his part, Ambassador Omer Al Farouq Al Sanosi stated that the handed over comes in line with Security Resolutions and the commitments of Government of Sudan and the African Union and pledged that the facilities would be used for development and supporting stabilization projects in South Darfur. He commended UNAMID for its efforts throughout the last 10 years in peacekeeping in collaboration with Government of South Darfur. "We hope that before the end of UNAMID new mandate, we will celebrate the lasting and comprehensive peace in Darfur," added Ambassador Omer Al Farouq

In his remarks, Acting Wali Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid announced that the handed over former UNAMID Super camp would be used for civilian purposes by South Darfur community for building peace and stability and expressed his appreciation for the Mission's continued support to the people of South Darfur.

The Chief of Native Administration in Nyala Town, Salaheldeen Mohamed Afadol Rijal, urged the Government of Sudan to use the facilities for the benefit of the local population in South Darfur, especially for education and health institutions.