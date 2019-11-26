South Africa: Details of Amaxhosa King Funeral

26 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Members of the public are welcome to pay their last respects to the late AmaXhosa King, Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu, at his memorial service and funeral taking place this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured the late King Zwelonke by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for His Majesty.

The King's funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion. Sigcawu passed away last Thursday.

His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

The President is expected to deliver the eulogy on Friday when the king will be laid to rest.

The Official Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday at the East London Abbotsford Christian Centre in Eastern Cape.

The funeral will be held on Friday at the King's residence, Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale, Eastern Cape. The burial will take place on the same compound.

Members of the public who wish to send messages of condolence to the family and friends of King Sigcawu are advised to make use of condolence books available at the following points:

The Union Buildings

Parliament

Tuynhuys

Office of the Premier, Eastern Cape

Provincial Legislatures

Nqadu Great Place

Amathole District Municipality

Mnquma Local Municipality and

Mbhashe Local Municipality

Department of Communication (GCIS Head office)

Premier's Offices

Messages of condolence may also be sent through to the email condolences@gcis.gov.za.

