Tunisia: Al Harak Political Committee Appoints Khaled Traouli As Party President

Tunis/Tunisia — The political committee of Al Harak party "Tounes Al Irada" decided on Monday to appoint Khaled Traouli as party president and to accept Moncef Marzouki's resignation from the position.

The committee commended Marzouki's activist career, sacrifices and academic and political heritage, underlining in this sense that it will undertake to preserve the party as a national asset and a project in the making.

The political committee also decided to grant Marzouki the title of honorary president of the party, to maintain the party's structures and to entrust them with undertaking a comprehensive evaluation of the party's action and the causes of its failure during the last elections, according to a statement published on Monday.

The failure of Al Hirak requires conforming to the people's choices, understanding their message and rectifying the party's political discourse, the same source added.

The committee also announced the creation of the Hirak Political Academy to train officials for the party capable of developing strategic visions to address major national challenges.

Besides, the committee called on the parties involved in the negotiations on the government formation to give priority to the national interest over narrow partisan interests in view of the deteriorating economic and social situation.

In this regard, Al Hirak Tounes Al Irada believes that the war against corruption is an essential combat that requires the mobilisation of all the country's vital forces.

The party remains always ready to exchange and interact with parties that share the same ideals in accordance with the Constitution and the values of the revolution