Malawi: Mzimba Man Defiles, Infects Girl With HIV - Jailed 12 Years

26 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Kayange- Mana

Mzimba Second Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

State Prosecutor, Yollam Kanyenda, told the court that Eliya Tembo, 14, from Yesaya Shunga Village, TA Mmbelwa in Mzimba, was caught by the victim's friend.

"Tembo was identified by the victim's friend who caught him defiling her. She reported the ordeal to the victim's parents and they took her to Mzimba District Hospital," he said.

He said medical report indicated that penetration took place and that Tembo, who happens to be an uncle to the victim had infected the victim with HIV.

Kanyenda asked for stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders from committing a similar crime as cases of defilement are high in the district.

Despite the convict pleading for leniency, Second Grade Resident Magistrate, Alexander Gomba said the convict deserved a stiffer punishment.

"With the gravity of the offence, the court does not consider your leniency as the girl has been affected psychologically and her life is not the same as before," said Gomba

District Gender Officer (DGO), Japhet Chirwa confirmed that cases of rape and defilement are rampant in Mzimba.

These cases are coming at time the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which falls between November 25 and December 10.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Health
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.