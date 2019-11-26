Tanzania: TRA Offers Help to Uganda On Digital Tax Stamps

AFTER successful rolling out of the first and second phases of electronic tax stamps (ETS) management system on excisable products, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) says it is ready to offer its experience with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The TRA's Acting Director for Taxpayer Services and Education, Mr Richard Kayombo, made the pledge recently after attending the African Tax Administration Forum which was graced by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala.

Speaking during the forum, President Museveni backed implementation of digital stamps.

Uganda introduced the technology on November 1, this year, joining Tanzania and Kenya among the six member states of the East African Community (EAC) which switched paper to digital imprints.

The Ugandan leader told participants who were drawn from across the African continent that implementation of the electronic system is crucial to monitor and trace production lines of manufacturing companies and hence curb counterfeits and cheating of taxes.

The electronic stamps enable tax collection authorities to monitor in real time production lines at manufacturing facilities and eventually compute requisite taxes to be paid to the government.

"There have been many cases of tax evasion in terms of numbers and value of goods manufactured in Uganda. The digital stamps will address these issues," President Museveni told delegates at the forum.

Digital Tax Stamps have enhanced technology to allow revenue agencies to monitor in real time the production capacity of manufacturers and also allow consumers to cross check if products are genuine.

They also have a quick response code (QR code) that will allow distributors, retailers and consumers to use an app on their smart phones to verify the authenticity of the products; and a provision for online ordering and approval for delivery of stamps.

In October last year, URA just like Tanzania and Kenya, contracted a Swiss company named Societe Industrielle et Commerciale de Produits Alimentaries (SICPA) to implement the DTS project starting with manufacturers of soft drinks and beer.

Tanzania introduced the first phase of ETS on January 15, this year, for wines, spirits, beers and tobacco products while the second phase came into force on August 1, this year, covering carbonated drinks and bottled water.

"The backing of digital stamps by President Museveni reaffirms commitment of leaders within the EAC to curb counterfeits and cheating of taxes by unscrupulous manufacturers," Mr Kayombo remarked during an interview.

Mr Kayombo noted further that TRA has also shared experience with other countries on implementation of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) technology, customs processes and management of property tax, among others.

Speaking in a past interview, the TRA's Commissioner for Domestic Revenue, Mr Abdul Mapembe, said the authority recorded an increase of 35 per cent, equivalent to 9.130bn/-, in excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) between July and September, this year, for wines and spirits.

Tanzania introduced the electronic stamps for both local and imported products while Kenya did so in 2003, initially covering tobacco products alone and expanded it to wines and spirits, a sector that had presented challenges in tax management and also public health risk associated with illicit alcohol, four years later.