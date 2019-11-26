South Africa: Lord Peter Hain Puts Foreign Governments, Global Companies in State Capture Spotlight

analysis

The Guptas would not have been able to pull off their grand-scale heist of South Africa without the aid of a global network of consultants, lawyers, accountants and banks. British lawmaker Lord Peter Hain has told the State Capture Commission that institutions like HSBC, the Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank have a duty to help SA track down the stolen loot.

Global firms cannot hide behind a jurisdictional veil or client confidentiality in their quest to claim ignorance of State Capture, money laundering and the corruption that has devastated South Africa.

Some of them have provided the international pipeline through which the Guptas were able to "passport" their illicit gains out of the country and now need to acknowledge the role they played.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission on Monday, British MP Lord Peter Hain named a string of international "enablers" that continued to provide facilities to the Guptas and their companies even after an abundance of red flags had gone up around them.

He pleaded for the international community to acknowledge its own role in State Capture and named Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Bank of Baroda, KPMG, Bain & Company, SAP, McKinsey and law firm Hogan...