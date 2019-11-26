South Africa: Lord Peter Hain Puts Foreign Governments, Global Companies in State Capture Spotlight

18 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

The Guptas would not have been able to pull off their grand-scale heist of South Africa without the aid of a global network of consultants, lawyers, accountants and banks. British lawmaker Lord Peter Hain has told the State Capture Commission that institutions like HSBC, the Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank have a duty to help SA track down the stolen loot.

Global firms cannot hide behind a jurisdictional veil or client confidentiality in their quest to claim ignorance of State Capture, money laundering and the corruption that has devastated South Africa.

Some of them have provided the international pipeline through which the Guptas were able to "passport" their illicit gains out of the country and now need to acknowledge the role they played.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission on Monday, British MP Lord Peter Hain named a string of international "enablers" that continued to provide facilities to the Guptas and their companies even after an abundance of red flags had gone up around them.

He pleaded for the international community to acknowledge its own role in State Capture and named Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Bank of Baroda, KPMG, Bain & Company, SAP, McKinsey and law firm Hogan...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.