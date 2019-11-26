South Africa: Eskom Likely to Cut Power in Free State

Eskom has warned that it will cut off electricity supply to three Free State municipalities unless it receives payment.

"Electricity supply services to three Free State municipalities will soon be stopped due to the municipalities' contravention of the payment conditions concluded with Eskom in the Electricity Supply Agreements," said the power utility.

The measures are intended to reduce the escalation of the municipalities' debt to Eskom in the Free State.

The utility intends to terminate services to Centlec, which delivers services to Mangaung metro, Mafube Local Municipality and Mantsopa Local Municipality, on 3 December 2019.

"Despite numerous demands, the municipalities have failed to honour payment of its electricity accounts to Eskom," the power company said.

Eskom generates and supplies electricity to the municipalities nationally at a cost and has a statutory obligation to perform these duties on a financially sustainable basis. Equal to Eskom's obligation, the municipalities have a reciprocal duty to pay Eskom for the electricity supplied to it.

The power utility said it recognises that the indefinite stop to the supply of electricity services may cause undue hardship to consumers and members of the community and may adversely affect the delivery of other services.

"In view of this and in order to mimimise any hardship to consumers and members of the community, Eskom will withhold its electricity supply services in a regulated pattern. This will allow members of the community the opportunity to make alternative arrangements for the scheduled periods," said Eskom.

The power utility is scheduled to cut power from 6AM to 8PM Monday to Friday, and at the weekend from 6AM to 8PM.

"Should these municipalities not pay Eskom or fail to enter into payment arrangements, Eskom will stop electricity supply services to the municipalities. This will result in scheduled withdrawal of electricity supply," said Eskom.

In addition, Eskom may upon seven calendar days' notice serve a notice to terminate electricity supply services entirely and indefinitely should the municipalities' debt situation not improve.

In Mangaung metro, the following towns will be affected:

Bloemfontein

Boitshabelo

Thaba Nchu

Dewetsdorp

Wepener

Van Standenrus

In Mafube local municipality, the following towns will be affected:

Cornelia

Frankfort

Tweeling

Villiers

Parts of Namahadi

In Mantsopa local municipality, the following towns will be affected: