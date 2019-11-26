Liberia: Pres. Weah Accepts Gregory Coleman's Resignation

26 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

... Appoints acting boss for NBC

President George Weah has with immediate effect, accepted the resignation of Gregory O.W. Coleman, formerly of the National Bureau of Concession (NBC), an Executive Mansion said in a release late yesterday.

Mr. Coleman, in a letter dated November 24, 2019, and addressed to President Weah, resigned as director-general of the NBC.

"My time as head of the NBC was filled with challenges and rewards. It is time that I become a private citizen," Coleman said in his letter of resignation.

According to the release, President Weah has meanwhile appointed Daddy Gibson to act as director-general of the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) pending the appointment of a proper director-general.

Daddy Gibson is the current Deputy Director for Administration at the National Bureau of Concession.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.