Liberia: Mrs. Elaine Dunn's Funeral Tomorrow At Trinity Cathedral

The funeral service of Mrs. Elaine Dunn, wife of former Chief of Protocol, R.L., Edward L. Dunn, Jr., is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Trinity Cathedral on Broad Street, Snapper Hill, Monrovia.

The body will be removed from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlor today, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at five o'clock p.m. and taken to St. Stephen Episcopal Church at 10th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia.

Wake keeping will be held from six to nine p.m.

According to a family announcement, the dress code for the funeral will be "stately black."

Mrs. Elaine Dunn died in her 72nd year on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:25 p.m. at the Aspen Medical in Sinkor, Monrovia.