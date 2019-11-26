South Africa: Mpumalanga's Greenest Municipality Revealed

Secunda — THE Steve Tshwete municipality in Middelburg has been adjudged the greenest in the Mpumalanga Province.

It has won the grand prize of R100 000 in the Greenest Municipal Competitions (GMC) awards recently-held in Secunda.

A brainchild of the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, the awards are aimed at encouraging municipalities to be leading agents of service delivery and adopt Green practices as well as promote the sustainable developmental goals and safeguard the environment.

Categories include energy efficiency and conservation, water management and sanitation, landscaping, tree planting and beautification, public participation and community empowerment.

There is also the leadership and institutional arrangements award.

"The main purpose of the gathering is to recognise the efforts of our municipalities and to award prizes to the best performing municipality in our beautiful province," said Vusi Shongwe,Member of the Executive Council: Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs.

The City of Mbombela, Govan Mbeki and Emakhazeni municipalities were among other winning municipalities.

Overall winner, Steve Tshwete municipality, has thus qualified for the national GMC Awards to be held at a date to be announced.

"The plan for us as a municipality is to to do more environmental projects," the winning municipality's Johan Matshiane, said.