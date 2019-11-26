Zimbabwe: Birds Draw Tourists to Malipati

26 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Nyengeterai Chipunza

Malipati — BIRD-WATCHING enthusiasts are flocking to Malipati, south of Chiredzi, 650km southeast of Harare, CAJ News Africa can reveal.

Here they see various types of birds at Manjinji Birds Sanctuary, which is fast becoming a major tourism draw card.

The bird-keeping project was mooted in 2005 when Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique agreed on the establishment of Great Limpopo Trans frontier Park (GLTP).

"Malipati area is endowed with various doves, nest eagles, vultures and stock birds, among other bird species that tourists come to see," said Auspicious Ndlovu, the founder of the project in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

These bird enthusiasts mainly come from Namibia, Mozambique, Angola and South Africa.

He added the project was growing fast, thanks to stakeholders who supported the programmes.

These are the Malipati Development Trust, Gonarezhou Conservation Technology, Sustainable Agriculture Technology, Wildlife In Wildlife Development (SAT WILD) and the Chiredzi Rural District Council.

Boreholes are being drilled at Bosman site to cater for the needs of the birds.

"So far two are completed to supply water for the birds in an area named Bosman site," said Ndlovu.

The project is being run through a community owned natural resources management team.

