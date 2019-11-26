Nigeria: How Virtual Paypal Terminal Is Making It Easier for Nigerians to Receive Money From Other Countries

Virtual PayPal Terminal: If you have tried receiving money using Paypal, one of the world's largest internet payment companies, from other countries, you'll agree that it is a no go area as Nigerians can only send and make payments on the platform but cannot receive money.

Virtual PayPal Terminal is making this possible and with ease. The good thing about the new PayPal game-changer in Nigeria is that a lot of Nigerians can verify their identity on the platform before trading PayPal and observe a 3 days fund check against fraud before being paid.

Speaking on why he came up with Virtual PayPal and how he intends to revolutionize e-transaction in the country, Vin Obieze, CEO, and co-founder of Virtual PayPal Terminal said, "As a values-driven company, we want to make the PayPal economy accessible for everyone in Nigeria, especially the underbanked.

"To this end, we would like to reach as many young people as possible to help them understand the digital market of PayPal and help them receive their payments right here in Nigeria and transact safely and with confidence.

"Our aim is to continue to partner with customers and other key stakeholders to ensure they are well informed about the opportunities presented by peer-to-peer PayPal finance."

Nigeria has a large economy and marketplace when it comes to e-commerce and digital business, with a lot of goods and services payment using PayPal since the activation of Nigerian users on the platform.

Paypal has been criticized by Nigerian Internet entrepreneurs on numerous occasions for making the receiving option unavailable in Nigeria; the country with the largest internet penetration in Africa, and PayPal has done nothing about it.

This has become a source of frustration for genuine e-transaction users who want to carry out e-commerce online but have no access to full PayPal features.

There are people in Nigeria who are talented and creative web users, tech gurus with no access to getting paid via PayPal.

Without a doubt, people still utilize Payoneer banks but the risk of limitation is far greater than the gain.

Virtual PayPal Terminal gives a major boost to the Nigerian Internet entrepreneurs with the introduction of a service which enables Nigerians to send/receive/withdraw/trade there paypal funds for cash.

Virtual PayPal Terminal is a registered incorporation of Virtual PayPal Terminal Web Solution owned by Vin Obieze. It uses an EV SSL which is quite impressive for a startup Fintech from Nigeria.

This means that extensive approval was made for domain validation to verify ownership of the domain, business validation to make sure company exists and working and callback process to be sure company phone is available through a third party yellow pages websites.

Virtual PayPal Terminal, VPT, is a young fintech startup which have been making waves with fast-growing users of over 3000 and counting.