Nigeria: Governor Zulum Constitutes 22-Member Minimum Wage Committee

26 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the constitution of a committee on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage and Consequential Salary Adjustment.

Usman Shuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Mr Shuwa disclosed that the government side would be headed by Kaka Shehu, the Commissioner for Justice, while Inuwa Yusuf, the Chairman, Medical and health Workers Union of Nigeria would lead the labour side of the committee.

He explained that the Head of Service (HOS) would serve as Co-Chairman to be assisted by nine other members on the government side.

Mr Shuwa listed the members to include the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, the state Auditor General, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning.

Others members were the Head of Biometric Unit; the Permanent Secretary, Public Service and Manpower Development, two former Head of Service (HOS) and Idris Jalo, a retired Permanent Secretary.

While the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services would serve as secretary of the committee.

Mr Shuwa added that the labour side of the committee comprised of 10 members drawn from the leaderships of various organisations and unions in the state.

According to him, the committee is expected to submit its report within three weeks.(NAN)

"Governor sacks Head of Service"

Meanwhile, Gov. Zulum has relieved the state Head of Service (HOS), Mohammed Hassan, of his appointment.

Usman Shuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Mr Shuwa disclosed that the governor also approved the appointment of Mr Simon Malgwi, as the new HOS, adding that the appointment was with immediate effect.

"Gov. Babagana Zulum has relieved Mohammed Hassan of his appointment as the HOS with immediate effect.

"He has accordingly approved the appointment of Barrister Simon Malgwi, as the new HOS," he said.

Mr Shuwa added that until his appointment, Malgwi was the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education. (NAN)

