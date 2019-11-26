Ghana Participates in 2019 WATEC Confab in Israel

26 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has represented Ghana at the 2019 Water Technology and Environmental Control (WATEC) conference, on the theme; "Creating energy through interaction."

Held in Tel Aviv, Israel, the four-day meeting aimed at driving global leadership in the responsible planning, management and protection of water resources.

The event was jointly organised by the Israeli Ministry of Economy, Israel New Tech, Manufacturers Association and Israel Export Institute.

Ms Dapaah was accompanied by a 27-member delegation, comprising technocrats from the departments and agencies under her ministry, businessmen and women in the sanitation and environment sector and the Ghanaian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs Hannah Ama Nyarko and her deputy.

As part of the conference, the minister participated in a number of seminars and workshops to present government policies, including the "One District, One Factory" as well as the "Clean Ghana Agenda" by her ministry, soliciting the support of foreign investors to address Ghana's sanitation and environmental challenges.

She also held high profile meetings with her Israeli counterpart, Mr Yuval Steinitz, and a team of experts in the sector while taking a tour of some sewage treatment companies in the country including the Mekorot Sewage Treatment Plant in Shafdan.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
External Relations
Environment
Water
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.