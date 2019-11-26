Ghana Participates in 2019 WATEC Confab in Israel

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has represented Ghana at the 2019 Water Technology and Environmental Control (WATEC) conference, on the theme; "Creating energy through interaction."

Held in Tel Aviv, Israel, the four-day meeting aimed at driving global leadership in the responsible planning, management and protection of water resources.

The event was jointly organised by the Israeli Ministry of Economy, Israel New Tech, Manufacturers Association and Israel Export Institute.

Ms Dapaah was accompanied by a 27-member delegation, comprising technocrats from the departments and agencies under her ministry, businessmen and women in the sanitation and environment sector and the Ghanaian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs Hannah Ama Nyarko and her deputy.

As part of the conference, the minister participated in a number of seminars and workshops to present government policies, including the "One District, One Factory" as well as the "Clean Ghana Agenda" by her ministry, soliciting the support of foreign investors to address Ghana's sanitation and environmental challenges.

She also held high profile meetings with her Israeli counterpart, Mr Yuval Steinitz, and a team of experts in the sector while taking a tour of some sewage treatment companies in the country including the Mekorot Sewage Treatment Plant in Shafdan.