Ghana: Govt Completes Recruitment of 120 Nurses for Barbados

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has completed the recruitment processes to send the first batch of 120 qualified nurses to work in the Caribbean nation of Barbados.

The qualified nurses are currently undergoing medical checks and are expected to leave the country early January, 2020, to address the acute shortage of skilled caregivers in medical facilities in Barbados.

Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah, Chief Director of the Ministry who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday said, about 5,000 nurses applied when advertisement were placed for the job.

He said the applicants were shortlisted to 150 with 120 nurses selected after going through the interview process.

The Chief Director expressed the hope that, the selected nurses after satisfying the medical conditions of the ministry would be leaving early next year to ply their trade abroad.

Mr Adjei-Mensah emphasized that, the request by the Caribbean government for qualified Ghanaian nurses to work in their various hospitals was due to the cordial relationship that existed between Ghana and the Caribbean

He said a delegation from the Caribbean were in the country to supervise the recruitment process as well as understudy the medical system in the country,

He noted that the delegation spent three weeks in the country and had left to begin the preparation process to receive the Ghanaian nurses; stressing only 120 nurses would be leaving.

Mr Adjei-Mensah said the contract for the selected nurses would last for only two years, and expressed the confidence that the opportunity would help build their professional career.

"The request by the Caribbean government is similar to Ghana seeking medical doctors from Cuba to assist in the delivery of healthcare.

This is a friendly assistance that the government of Ghana is committed to offer. We are not exporting any nurses but rather sending them based on a request from the Caribbean government," he said.

Mr Adjei-Mensah said currently, some public health facilities were overburdened with the number of nurses, noting some had more than the required numbers and believed these opportunities were in the right direction.

He expressed the hope that, by the time these nurses' contracts end, their skills, character and attitude to work would have improved to shape their career.