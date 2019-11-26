Kenya: Jambojet Launches Flights to Kigali

Kigali — Jambojet has made its inaugural flight to Kigali, becoming the first low-cost carrier to fly the route.

The airline, which recently expanded its fleet with two brand new De Havilland Dash 8 - 400, will be flying once daily from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Kigali International Airport.

Jambojet Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, said the airline is taking advantage of the huge opportunity the African market has to offer.

"We mark a major milestone in our regional expansion strategy. Our aim is to grow our footprint across the continent while offering a unique product for these markets. We expect that our low-cost model will enable more people to fly affordably, conveniently, and safely," Kilavuka said Monday during the inaugural flight.

The airline is also eyeing South Sudan, Mogadishu, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Union of the Comoros and Malawi.

Jambojet currently flies to five local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and one regional destination-Entebbe, Uganda - from its hub in Nairobi.

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet, which was, in July 2019, awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit certification (IOSA), has flown over 3million passengers, 30 percent of whom are first-time flyers.