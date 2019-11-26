Kenya: All Hail Harambee Starlets, the New Cecafa Champions!

26 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets Monday won their first Cecafa Women's Championship title at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya, who reached the final unbeaten, turned on class to edge hosts Tanzania 2-0 courtesy of a second half brace from super sub Jentrix Shikangwa.

TOP SCORER

The youngster rose from the bench to open the scoring from the spot in the 70th minute before firing an unstoppable volley in the 87th to seal the win.

Shikangwa was feted as the top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals. Starlets custodian Annedy Kundu, who did not concede a goal in the tournament, was named the best goalkeeper.

"In all our matches, we always play for three points and today was not any different. We thank God for the win and we hope to build on this performance going forward," said Kenya coach David Ouma.

CONCEDED DEFEAT

"We have always introduced Shikangwa in the second half not because she is a lesser of a player but because she always has a way of changing play and scores when we least expect. Shikangwa is a testimony of progression."

Kilimanjaro Queens coach Bakari Shime conceded defeat but rued poor officiating.

"Congratulations to Kenya for winning the title. However, I believe we were denied two spot kicks while they awarded Kenya a soft penalty which destabilized us. My players however played well and followed instructions and it's sad that we didn't defend our title at home," Shime said.

It was a sweet revenge for Kenya after Tanzania beat them 2-1 in last year's final in Kigali, Rwanda to win their second consecutive title.

