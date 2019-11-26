South Africa: Tom Moyane Warned Against Interfering With Witness in Assault Case

Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for the first time on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the mother of his grandchild, has been warned against interfering with witnesses.

The matter has been postponed to December 11, to give his lawyers time to obtain the docket from lobby group AfriForum, which is prosecuting him privately after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to do so.

But the postponement came with conditions - including one that Moyane should not interfere with witnesses.

The court also warned him not to discuss the matter with the complainant, Lerato Maila.

Moyane faces charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.

The matter is being led by the head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel.

Moyane allegedly assaulted Maila in May last year. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

Moyane allegedly tackled and kicked her during a heated altercation.

Medical reports also showed that the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut inside of her cheek, and a bruised abdomen, News24 reported.

The private prosecution comes after the NPA declined to prosecute, saying it saw no prospects of a successful prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.

In a statement, AfriForum said: "According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face.

"Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service)."

