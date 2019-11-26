South Africa: Tom Moyane Warned Against Interfering With Witness in Assault Case

26 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for the first time on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the mother of his grandchild, has been warned against interfering with witnesses.

The matter has been postponed to December 11, to give his lawyers time to obtain the docket from lobby group AfriForum, which is prosecuting him privately after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to do so.

But the postponement came with conditions - including one that Moyane should not interfere with witnesses.

The court also warned him not to discuss the matter with the complainant, Lerato Maila.

Moyane faces charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.

The matter is being led by the head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel.

Moyane allegedly assaulted Maila in May last year. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

Moyane allegedly tackled and kicked her during a heated altercation.

Medical reports also showed that the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut inside of her cheek, and a bruised abdomen, News24 reported.

The private prosecution comes after the NPA declined to prosecute, saying it saw no prospects of a successful prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.

In a statement, AfriForum said: "According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face.

"Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service)."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.