South Africa: Log Leaders Giants Rope in Ten Doeschate for Behardien

Cape Town — South African-born Dutch cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate will replace the injured Farhaan Behardien for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Behardien has only played two games for the Giants this season, scoring 48 runs in his sole innings.

No mention of the extent of Behardien's injury has been made following a press release sent on Tuesday by the Port Elizabeth-franchise.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants seek to retain their spot at the top of the league's standings when they host the Paarl Rocks on Wednesday (17:30).

Speaking at the Giants' press conference on Monday, players Beuran Hendricks and Marco Marais said the team's chemistry was "very much alive" with the last two weeks' successes contributing to the players' performance.

Marais stated that it was extremely beneficial to have the likes of Jon-Jon Smuts and Heino Kuhn, who generously offer words of wisdom and advice to the younger team-mates, be part of the team.

"Even though Farhaan got injured he still sends us messages. It just helps to be able to fall back on their knowledge - batting with them and spending time with them off the field," said Marais.

Already halfway through the competition and on top of the log, the team feels comfortable with their progress.

"There isn't too much pressure and being on top of the table is a positive driving force for us. For every game it will just boil down to our approach to any situation we face and how we can finish well on a high," Hendricks said.

Whilst not having had any game-time thus far, Hendricks said he was fit for action, should the team need him.

"The team is quite successful at the moment and if you're a good side you don't tamper with winning ways. I am happy to buy my time and if the team needs me, I am ready," he said.

When asked about the pressures of playing T20 cricket in such a high-profile competition, Marais said having a definitive role in the team, allows each individual to fine-tune his craft.

"Yes, it can be difficult to adapt as you play back-to-back matches against different teams, but the one thing that makes it easier is role definition.

"This is the tournament where you really want to do well and show the world what you can do. Our roles were defined before the tournament started and each player knows what he has to do.

"When we practise, we practise for situations you would be faced with come game day," Marais said.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24