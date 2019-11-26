South Africa: SAPS Issues Warning On Parties By Youth in Nelson Mandela Bay As Part of Safer Festive Season Operations

press release

With the closing of schools next week, many of our school youth will be celebrating the start of their holiday season.

Every year 'after' parties takes place where large numbers of youth get together in streets close to taverns and entertainment areas where alcohol is consumed.

SAPS needs to emphasise that the Liquor Act prohibits the sale to and the use of alcohol by persons under the age of 18 years old. Many of the youth attending these parties are under age and become unable to control their actions and maintain an alert mental capacity and are easily influenced. Furthermore the situation is worsened where other adults are present and criminal elements in the community take advantage of these severely intoxicated youths.

In previous years, the SAPS have noted that after such parties, rape and assault cases are opened. In a very serious previous incident several children were killed and injured after a minibus drove into the crowd of youth while they were partying in Njoli Street, Kwazakele.

As part of the Safer Festive Season programmes, the SAPS is sending out a stern warning to the youth, their parents and the entertainment industry that the police will display a zero tolerance where the Liquor Act prohibitions are not adhered to.

Parents need to take special care and attention during this period as we enter the holiday season and guard against their under aged children attending such parties. Adult supervision and control over the youth by parents, guardians and other delegated supervisors plays a key role to ensure the safety, security and protection of our youth.

This forms part of the social protection drive during the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children which kicked off yesterday, 25 November 2019 until 10 December as well as the Safer Festive Season efforts by SAPS and its partners in Nelson Mandela Bay.