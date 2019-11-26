Kenya: Eric Oloo Murder Probe - MP Asks Kinoti to Be Directly Involved

Pressure for justice has mounted following the murder of journalist Eric Oloo, with his family fearing foul play on the part of investigators.

Ugunja member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, in whose constituency the crime was committed, has asked Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to be directly involved.

Mr Wandayi also called for deployment of homicide detectives from the DCI headquarters and for a neutral senior officer to lead the probe.

He noted that Mr Oloo, who worked for The Star newspaper, was an important member of the community so his death has resulted in untold anguish for family, friends and the media fraternity.

"The public, therefore, rightfully deserves to know the truth about his death. No doubt, I have been keenly monitoring the developments, including purported police investigations. I wish to state that so far, these investigations have not inspired confidence in the public," the MP said.

TENSION

Mr Wandayi said the public's patience was waning fast and tension building up, not only in Ugunja but also across Siaya County.

"It is, therefore, imperative that this dastardly act of murder is resolved speedily and the real culprits arraigned without equivocation," he said.

Mr Wandayi further said focus should be on gathering solid evidence for a conviction.

"In view of the foregoing, I wish to demand for the direct involvement of the DCI. It is a matter that, I believe, calls for deployment of homicide experts from the headquarters under the command of a neutral senior officer. Anything else will be totally unacceptable," he said.

He added that he will discuss with Mr Oloo's family, possibilities of procuring parallel private investigations if the state of affairs persists.

"FOUL PLAY"

On Monday, moments after police presented two suspects in court and sought more time to investigate the matter, Mr Oloo's family said they suspected foul play.

"We don't want to speculate but we don't understand why the chief inspector of police was not part of the team taken to court," said his mother, Ms Keziah Oloo.

The journalist was found dead in the house of Chief Inspector of Police Sabina Kerubo, who was later arrested after she was found at a chang'aa den.

Police presented brothers Franklin Joel Luta and his brother Victor Ogola Luta before Siaya Principal Magistrate James On'gondo and and for 14 days to conclude the probe.

They were granted 11 days and asked to avail the suspects in court on December 10.

MORE SUSPECTS

On Tuesday, no suspect was taken to court as Siaya County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialaal said on Monday.

Mr Tialaal had assured that four more suspects, including inspector Kerubo, her house help and her teenage daughter, would be arraigned

"They are being processed and will appear on Tuesday," he had told journalists in his office.

It also emerged that police were contemplating using Ms Kerubo and the others as prosecution witnesses.

Ms Kerubo, Victor, the house help and the teenage girl were arrested last Thursday, moments after Oloo's body was found in the senior police officer's bedroom.

Siaya County police Commander Francis Kooli said the two had been lovers for about two years and Mr Oloo's mother said they had been living as husband and wife.

Victor's brother was apprehended at his hideout in Mutumbu village, Yala, on Friday. He reportedly made a confession that detectives said would help them crack the case.