South Africa: Police Launch Search for Armed Suspects

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Thornhill have launched a search for four armed male suspects, who allegedly fired several shots at a father (57) and his 18-year-old son (whilst they were inside their home) last night, Monday, 25 November 2019 at about 20:30 in the Thornhill area. It is alleged that the father and son were inside the house when they suddenly heard gunshots being fired at them and stones being thrown through the windows of their home. The two managed to run to the bedroom and activate the alarm. During the process the father was hit by one of the bullets in his leg. It is believed that the noise of the alarm scared the perpetrators and they fled on foot from the house in the direction of the N2. No items were taken during the attack and the family managed to alert their security company and the SAPS.

Thornhill SAPS detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and are following up on all possible leads. No arrests were made as yet and anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the four suspects are requested to contact Detective Constable Chandre Aweries on 0824418150 or SAPS Thornhill on 042 286 6200/08.

Anyone who has any information on crime are requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. The MySAPS app is also available for South African citizens to download onto their smartphones from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.