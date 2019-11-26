South Africa: Police Launch Search for Armed Suspects

press release

The South African Police Service in Thornhill have launched a search for four armed male suspects, who allegedly fired several shots at a father (57) and his 18-year-old son (whilst they were inside their home) last night, Monday, 25 November 2019 at about 20:30 in the Thornhill area. It is alleged that the father and son were inside the house when they suddenly heard gunshots being fired at them and stones being thrown through the windows of their home. The two managed to run to the bedroom and activate the alarm. During the process the father was hit by one of the bullets in his leg. It is believed that the noise of the alarm scared the perpetrators and they fled on foot from the house in the direction of the N2. No items were taken during the attack and the family managed to alert their security company and the SAPS.

Thornhill SAPS detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and are following up on all possible leads. No arrests were made as yet and anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the four suspects are requested to contact Detective Constable Chandre Aweries on 0824418150 or SAPS Thornhill on 042 286 6200/08.

Anyone who has any information on crime are requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. The MySAPS app is also available for South African citizens to download onto their smartphones from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.