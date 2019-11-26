South Africa: Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit Arrests Drug Suspect

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Conducting patrols and searches in hot spot areas most definitely creates nervousness and tensions among criminals operating in these areas.

It is alleged that on Monday, 25 November 2019 at about 15:50, members from Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit stopped and searched a male outside a known drug post in Sydenham but did not find anything on him. The members then conducted way lay duties in the area. They then noticed a white Hyundai Atos stopping around the corner from the drug post. When the male got out of the vehicle, the members approached him and noticed that he threw something aside and attempted to flee. He was apprehended and a plastic bag containing mandrax tablets was found. Upon searching the vehicle, another plastic bag containing mandrax tablets was found under the driver's seat.

The 47-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. The Hyundai was also confiscated and the suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court soon. The estimated value of the drugs is R7500-00.

Mount Road Station Commander, Brig Marius Groenewald commended the members for the professional manner in which they performed their duties. 'Drugs is one of the main contributors of crime and we will be clamping down on these drug pedlars who think that they can ply their trade in our area,' added Brig Groenewald.

