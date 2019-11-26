Nigeria: Jumia's Exit From Cameroon Market Sparks Fear in Nigeria

23 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The news of Jumia's exit from Cameroon e- commerce space has continued to stir up fear of job losses among Nigerians on the company's payroll.

This is as analysts have expressed worries that Nigeria, which is the company's biggest market might be the next hit, following its spate of business closure in recent times.

Earlier, the company was said to have closed business in Rwanda, Gabon, Congo Republic and most recently, Cameroon.

By this development, experts said it is a bad omen and an indicator that was already rubbing off negatively on company's global image.

But Jumia in a swift reaction defended its decision in Cameroon, hinging it on business- market incompatibility.

According to the company in a statement,

"Our e-commerce activities are not suitable for Cameroon. We came to the conclusion that our transactional portal as it is run today is not suitable to the current context in Cameroon".

In the midst of the heat, the company said that it would continue to support buyers and vendors in Cameroon using its classified portal Jumia Deals.

But market enthusiasts have expressed concerns that stakeholders of the company in Nigeria , including investors, merchants, staff, creditors and suppliers, may have to brace up for the unexpected given Jumia's trajectories in recent times.

Jumia Technologies AG is a German-based e-commerce outfit. It was founded in 2012 in Berlin, Germany, and shareholders include the Berlin-based incubator and venture-capital firm Rocket Internet SE. Other early investors include French insurer Axa AXAHY, +0.04% and French telecoms company Orange ORA, +1.86%.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.