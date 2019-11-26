South Africa: Speedy Response By SAPS and Local Security Company Leads to Arrest of 19-Year-Old Rape Suspect

press release

Despite the heightened awareness on Gender Based Violence, perpetrators continue to prey on innocent unsuspecting victims.

On Monday, 25 November at approximately 13:40, a victim in her late teens was jogging along West Beach in Port Alfred when she was approached by a male who was armed with a knife. The male sexually assaulted her at knifepoint and thereafter robbed her of her cell phone and fled.

SAPS K9 members and local security officers who were in the vicinity managed to arrest the fleeing 19-year-old suspect. The stolen cell phone was also recovered by members of the K9 unit. The severely traumatised victim was treated and receiving trauma counselling.

Port Alfred Cluster Commander, Brigadier Morgan Govender expressed his outrage at the monstrous attack and vowed that the SAPS will lend support to the victim through this traumatic incident and throughout court proceedings. He further commended the members and the local security officers for their speedy response in the arrest of the suspect who will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates Court later this week.