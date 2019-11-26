South Africa: Upington SAPS Launch 16 Days Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Men and women in blue in Upington kicked off the 16 days activism of no violence against women and children by distributing pamphlets in the CBD and the main message was "break the silence"!

The members continued by escorting a peaceful march organized by Social Development in collaboration with SAPS, local government and other government departments which also formed part of 16 days of activism campaign.

Brigadier Sampie Koopman delivered a speech during the program, relaying the message to criminals that the police will have zero tolerance approach this festive season and that they are working hard to eradicate the core problem which is substance abuse.

He further stated during an interview at radio Riverside that the SAPS in the ZF Mgcawu is ready for the festive season and that there will be increased operations with more police visibility and interactions with the community at large. He continued by saying that the police are always available and willing to help therefore the community should also try hard to also increase their safety measures during the festive season. Sergeant Omphile Masegela shared safety hints for theft out of motor vehicle, house breaking, and theft, drownings, atm scams and safety on Black Friday.

The day was concluded with a radio interview on Watchdog show with FCS commander Captain Jacobus Van Den Heever. He elaborated on cases that they deal with and shared some safety precautions to reduce possibilities of sexual offenses cases.

Read the original article on SAPS.

