Zimbabwe: 'All Is Normal At RGM Airport'

26 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Tuesday Morning denied that flights were being prohibited from landing at the Robert Mugabe International Airport due to industrial action by airport workers, putting hundreds of travellers in panic mode.

A statement from the authority said all flights were going on normally as scheduled.

"Our attention has been drawn to some reports circulating on various media platforms this morning. Our airspace is open and flights are operating as normal," said the statement.

There had been reports that the Airport was on lockdown as airport workers, mainly air traffic controllers had gone on strike citing incapacitation.

Aiport workers are believed to have downed tools disrupting services. Only a handful of flights had either landed or taken off as of mid-morning.

However, former Cabinet member, Professor Jonathan Moyo posted on his twitter that there was a tempering of the air control system which caused the landing or taking off of flights to be aborted.

"Pandemonium in Zim skies after suspected sabotage crushed the radar system at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this morning!" he said.

More Details To Follow...

