Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa Drags Zifa President to Court Over Whatsapp Insults

Former ZIFA, Philip Chiyangwa has dragged his successor, Felton Kamambo to court accusing him of sending insulting messages via his mobile phone.

The Zanu PF MP for Zvimba South also laid some charges against Philemon Machana, Zifa executive member saying he also attacked his peace by texting denigrating messages.

Kamambo and Machana appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba facing separate counts of contravening Postal and Telecommunications Act.

The two were not asked to plead and will be back in court in two weeks' time for their routine remand.

Court papers show that Kamambo accused Chiyangwa of siphoning Zifa funds for personal use.

It is alleged that he wrote, "Hie president. You are urged to stop your funny and negative interferences with football meanwhile urgently start accounting for all the Zifa money you stole."

The messages were allegedly sent on November 19 this year.

Machana, also Grain Marketing Board regional manager for Southern Region, was in the executive committee during Chiyangwa's tenure as Zifa president.

On November 18 this year, Machana allegedly sent Chiyangwa messages denigrating him.

The state said the messages were annoying and inconvenienced Chiyangwa.

Part of his messages read, "Lest I remind you that I'm privy and have hard irrefutable evidence and information about how you rail-roaded the then Zacc senior official (mukoma) so he could prefer non existing charges on Kamambo all just to stop him from contesting you.

"You framed rape charges and even offered a Black Rhinos player to implicate an innocent man.

"They usually say if you leave in a glass house avoid throwing stones even to those who live under brick and mortar. It is sad that for a long time since just before the Afcon you engaged in an unprovoked warfare against my person and that of Zifa president F Kamambo.

"This was despite having won against all odds in contestation with you. I equally won the same elections despite your spirited efforts to decampaign me as well as your then deputy O (Omega) Sibanda who had served you diligently. My only crime it would appear to you is why did I win where you lost and was the only one retained.

"You probably expected me to be your henchman to cause Kamambo's reign all sorts of problems. You wanted me to assist your implanted boy to sabotage football so as two make Kamambo look bad."

Francesca Mukumbiri prosecuted.