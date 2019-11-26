Zimbabwe: PG Concerned Anti-Poaching Activities Have Only Netted Small Fish

26 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is working on establishing a wildlife and environmental crime directorate whose mandate would be to ensure use of financial intelligence in the arrest and prosecution of wildlife related crimes.

The decision follows realisation that the country's police and prosecution is still glued to outdated methods whereupon police arrest to investigate with many cases often dismissed in the courts for lack of evidence.

Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi revealed this while addressing a wildlife law enforcement workshop in Victoria Falls on Monday.

"We in the NPA are in the process of establishing a wildlife and environmental crime directorate," Hodzi said.

"It is envisaged that the directorate will be the centre of excellence in the prosecution of wildlife offences and will be manned by mostly dedicated professionals."

He said lack of use of financial intelligence had seen over the years only low-end poachers being arrested while the so-called big fish who are behind the heists are not accounted for because of police's failure to investigate.

Police and rangers need training, he said.

"We need to recognise that wildlife crime now has transnational and global attributes and prosecutors and investigators need to have a shift from the old localised mindset through continuous training to move away from a situation where investigation stopped at arrest and seizure without looking at the money flows, profit and financial gains.

"Rangers and police must now develop the skills to be able to identify and preserve finance related evidence at a wildlife crime scene.

"We need to develop skills and expertise to be able to meticulously read a crime scene and analyse all the evidence and be able to follow the money and disrupt the organisers through an aggressive forfeiture regime.

"The challenge is that we have accounted for poachers on the low end of the chain and failed to account for those on the high end, the people who plan and mastermind the offences and reap all the rewards.

"This has been caused by our lack of use of systematic financial investigative tools," said Rwodzi.

Currently, wildlife cases are prosecuted under the Parks and Wildlife Management Act (Chapter 20:14).

The workshop, which ends Friday, is being attended by the financial intelligence unit, Zimparks, police, judiciary and prosecution.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.