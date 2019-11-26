Nigeria, Hate Speech Bills and a Dying Democracy

Photo: Pixabay
speech
26 November 2019
This is Africa (Hilversum)
By Socrates Mbamalu

With a Hate Speech Bill and a shrinking democratic space, Nigerian lawmakers have become no different from the country's military rule which saw dictatorship thrive. The final breath of democracy in Nigeria is being killed by Nigerian lawmakers, and Nigerians run the risk of losing what is left of their freedom if they continue to sit in silence.

Democracy in Nigeria has been difficult to sustain. Barely a decade after gaining independence, the country was thrown into its first military coup in 1966, setting up a series of coups and dictatorships that would mould the country into an inefficient entity grappling with corruption and waste of resources.

The existence of a military dictatorship that kept on having an unhealthy interaction with civilian leadership has not helped the growth of democracy. Controversial questions have been posed because of Nigeria's complex political environment. Was military dictatorship a good proposition or maybe a civilian rule was a better option? It's not surprising that some among the Nigerian population would prefer a military rule to a civilian rule. The reason for such a preference being that the toughness of what a military regime would bring; discipline and order, are what is seen as lacking in a civilian rule. These are also the reasons why Muhammadu Buhari, in 1984 came with War Against Indiscipline, "a controlled mass mobilization corrective response to social maladjustment within the country."

When Buhari left power, the civic space Nigerians had managed to conquer for themselves had been shrunk. In 2019, the leopard has not changed its spots. But prior to Buhari's democratic ascension to power, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was also a former head of state who positioned himself as a democratic ruler and employed technocrats as his ministers, but he also kept a leash on Nigerians, and heavily curtailed freedoms. President Obasanjo will be infamously remembered for his onslaught on the people of Odi in 1999 and Zaki-Biam in 2001.

The violence of the state against the people of Nigeria has been an ongoing trend since the Asaba Massacre in Delta State in 1967. Nigerians understand the use of violence not just in military regimes but also in seemingly democratic and civilian rule. President Buhari has also showed a potential to clamp down on anyone who stands against his rule in Nigeria, from activists to civilians.

Positioned as a 'reformed democrat,' President Buhari's army used live bullets in its confrontation with the Shia Muslims who protested in Abuja, Nigeria. Another protest by activists demanding the release of former presidential contestant Yele Sowore resulted in live bullets and teargas being used demonstrators. Nigeria's Senate and House of Assembly did not condemn such violence used on protesters.

Nigerian lawmakers, among the highest paid in the world have been silent on other cogent issues affecting the Nigerian populace like killings and extortion by the Nigerian Police branch called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A demand for police reformation has been ignored. Young people have been killed and harassed by the police for using iPhones or driving good cars.

Since Nigeria's 1999 democratic dispensation, democracy has not flourished. Social media's democratisation of information has led to Nigerian lawmakers putting forth a bill, which borrows heavily from the Singaporean parliament asking for death penalty for hate speech.

While corruption and other offences don't carry similar harsh sentences, Nigerian lawmakers, many of whom don't like to be challenged, have seen this bill as a tool to curb the little freedom many Nigerians enjoy. Unfortunately, the protest against this bill has only led to online squirm and the bill itself has gone into the second reading.

The democratic space in Nigeria continues to shrink, and Nigerians run the risk of losing what is left of their freedom if they sit in silence.

Read the original article on This is Africa.

More on This
Nigeria's New Hate Speech Bill May See Death Penalty Applied
'Hate Speech Will No Longer Be Tolerated in Nigeria'
Acting Nigerian President Warns Against Hate Speech
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This is Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.