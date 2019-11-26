Nigeria: Buhari, Dutch PM Meet in Aso Rock

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed- doors with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Rutter, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, arrived at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 11.02 a.m. and was received by Buhari in a brief ceremony.

Top officials of both countries will hold bilateral consultations and a business roundtable during the visit.

President Buhari and his guest will also address a joint press conference at the State House later on Tuesday.

Vanguard