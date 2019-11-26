Kenya: Heroic Reception for Harambee Starlets After Cecafa Success

Newly crowned Cecafa champions Harambee Starlets Tuesday returned to the country to a colourful reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

David Ouma's charges beat Tanzania 2-0 in the final at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday to emerge winners of this year's Cecafa Women Championships.

Jentrix Shikangwa came off the bench to net a double against Kilimanjaro Queens.

They scored 22 goals in the tournament and didn't concede any to win the regional title with a 100 percent record.

More to follow...