Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Enter Into New Partnership With Instat

26 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kariobangi Sharks have entered into a partnership with sports data analysis firm Instat.

The company founded in Russia, has been in existence for 15 years and it has over 200 clients worldwide. It majors in analysis of four sports; football, hockey, volleyball and basketball.

The partnership will see Instat analyse Kariobangi Sharks' matches and provide the technical bench with real-time information on players' output on the pitch.

Club Chairman Robert Maoga welcomed the partnership saying it will be of great importance to the club.

"Sports analysis is an important aspect of the modern game. You need to have specified information in all the details of the game. That is why we have gone for this partnership," said Maoga.

"Instat will help the technical bench to analyse passes and improve Kariobangi Sharks players to the next level," he added.

Instat Regional Director Fredrick Otieno said "We are happy to join hands with Kariobangi Sharks. The team's capability to produce and broadcast their games will make out work much easier. We believe our analysis will go a long way in improving the performance of the team and the technical bench."

Sharks recently unveiled gaming firm Betway as their first-ever shirt sponsor.

