Tunisia: Foreign Investors Could Be Granted Tunisian Residence Permits

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign investors could now be granted Tunisian residence permits so as to facilitate their investment activities across the country, the Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA) said in a statement Monday.

TIA also launched 6 new online services to Tunisian and foreign investors. They include investment declaration, legal framework of companies, request to obtain authorisation and tax and financial benefits as well as submission of priority projects and requests.

These services could be accessed through the authority official website: https://www.tia.gov.tn/