Uganda: Two Water Experts Drown in River Aswa

26 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Robert Owot & Cissy Makumbi

Two men sub-contracted by the Ministry of Water and Environment have been confirmed dead after a canoe they were travelling in capsized in Aswa River in Angagura Sub County, Pader District on Monday.

The water experts had visited Achwa Hydropower station to carry out routine water level tests when the incident happened at around 2pm.

The deceased have been identified as Mr Joseph Wafula, a consultant, and a Kenyan national, and Mr Charles Komakech.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, Resident District Commissioner, Pader, Dusman Okee, regretted the incident adding that the bodies are still missing.

"We are reaching out to police to see how best we can get the divers to search for their bodies," Mr Okee said.

Aswa Police PRO, Patrick Jimmy Okema said they have heard through their interagency on the ground in regards to the incident but there has been no official report to police from the officials at the site.

"In case they report to officials, investigations will kick-start and see how best we can arrange for the divers," Okema said.

The two survivors who managed to swim and survive are Mr Douglas Omona, a resident of Angagura trading centre and Simon Otinga a resident of Atanga Sub County.

The ministry sends consultants to Achwa Hydropower project site every six months to monitor water levels and compliance with environmental safety maps for the project.

The incident brings to three the total number of people that have so far died after drowning in Achwa River in 2019.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.