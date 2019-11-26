Uganda: Two Water Experts Drown in River Aswa

Two men sub-contracted by the Ministry of Water and Environment have been confirmed dead after a canoe they were travelling in capsized in Aswa River in Angagura Sub County, Pader District on Monday.

The water experts had visited Achwa Hydropower station to carry out routine water level tests when the incident happened at around 2pm.

The deceased have been identified as Mr Joseph Wafula, a consultant, and a Kenyan national, and Mr Charles Komakech.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, Resident District Commissioner, Pader, Dusman Okee, regretted the incident adding that the bodies are still missing.

"We are reaching out to police to see how best we can get the divers to search for their bodies," Mr Okee said.

Aswa Police PRO, Patrick Jimmy Okema said they have heard through their interagency on the ground in regards to the incident but there has been no official report to police from the officials at the site.

"In case they report to officials, investigations will kick-start and see how best we can arrange for the divers," Okema said.

The two survivors who managed to swim and survive are Mr Douglas Omona, a resident of Angagura trading centre and Simon Otinga a resident of Atanga Sub County.

The ministry sends consultants to Achwa Hydropower project site every six months to monitor water levels and compliance with environmental safety maps for the project.

The incident brings to three the total number of people that have so far died after drowning in Achwa River in 2019.