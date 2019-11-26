Rwanda: NMG Fete Attracts Influential Leaders

23 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Lynet Igadwah

About 800 delegates, among them heads of state from across Africa, will gather in Kigali, Rwanda for the inaugural Kusi Ideas Festival aimed at tapping into the continent's opportunities and innovations.

The two-day event slated for December for between 8 and 9, is expected to bring together influential leaders, innovators, development partners, scholars, entrepreneurs, policy makers and company chief executives to discuss Africa's challenges and opportunities.

Pan-African ideas

The pan-African event is part of Nation Media Group's 60th anniversary celebrations and its vision of being a "Media of Africa for Africa," seeking to shape the future of the continent.

"Nation Media Group has launched the Kusi Ideas Festival as part of its 60th anniversary, but more importantly to begin building a pan-African ideas transaction market to capitalise on opportunities and innovations available to Africa to help it win in the 21st century," said Clifford Machoka, NMG Group's head of corporate and regulatory affairs.

This year's festival will be hosted at the Intare Conference Arena under the theme "The Next 60 Years in Africa."

List of speakers

Speakers include United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, Morocco's Minister for Environment Aziz Rabaah, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa executive director Vera Songwe and AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Raila Odinga.

Others are Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Tanzania's former Minister for Environment Affairs January Makamba and former executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Carlos Lopes.

Discussions will be moderated by former BBC journalist Max Bankole Jarrett and renowned global conversation strategist Nozipho Mbanjwa.

